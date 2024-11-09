Letter: Why do kids need outside time?

Do you like playing outdoors? Well, lots of people do! There are many great reasons and benefits to playing outside.

For example, in schools, studies show that kids who are given recess have better grades and have a better memory going from remembering a friend’s favorite color to multiplication facts. You may be wondering how much time kids should have outside a day. Kids should have an average of 30-60 minutes.

Last, being outside has many benefits to your health. For example, it can reduce anxiety, improve concentration, and reduce the risk of depression. So get outside and stay healthy.

Nora Harmon, 9

Eagle