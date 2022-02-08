Letter: One example of why equity matters

I am responding to Kevin Tice’s recent letter on equity. Tice wrote: “the concept of equity is literally discrimination whereby one group is favored and treated differently than another group.”

Here is just one example of why we need equity: In 1990, Congress passed the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act; the law addressed the issue of equality head-on for people with disabilities. First of all, the law prohibits discrimination based on disability, ensuring that people with disabilities are not treated unfairly. This promotes equality.

But the law goes further; it requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities and imposes accessibility requirements on public accommodations. When you provide reasonable accommodations, you let people with disabilities fully participate in society. For example, sidewalk ramps allow people with physical and visual disabilities to navigate independently in their neighborhoods.

Such accommodations are sometimes criticized. However, without such measures, it would be extremely difficult — if not impossible — for people with certain disabilities to meaningfully engage in society. This would reduce equal access and be inequitable. That is just one of many examples of equity. The premise of “all men are created equal” is not as simple as Kevin would like you to think, “All men are created equal” really is the promise of equality that has always defined our constitutional creed.

Todd Huck

EagleVail