Letter: Why guests aren’t returning to on-mountain dining

It’s no wonder Vail Mountain guests aren’t returning to on-mountain eating. The prices are too high and the food isn’t good enough. When I gripe about the prices, I ask myself, “How much would I pay someone to carry this food up the mountain?” And that makes me feel better about paying so much. But it’s hard to get past the quality of the food.

Deer Valley has great on-mountain food, why can’t Vail? With the cost of hotels and real estate as high as it is, it’s clear that the Vail consumer will pay when they get what they want. But for the kind of change required, there’s a need for new food management and a new food outlook. Vail does so many things right, it can do this too.

Richard Kestenbaum

New York, New York