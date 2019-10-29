Letter: Why I am running for Vail Town Council

I believe it’s time to give back to the town that has given so much to me and my family. Vail offers an amazing combination of strong community values, recreation and culture that we are fortunate to be part of. Given the chance to serve on the council, I will bring the energy and enthusiasm I inherited from my father to the opportunities and the challenges ahead:

Housing: An effective plan must strategically address the need for seasonal and full-time housing. Seasonal solutions will be accomplished through appropriate projects within our town such as the redevelopment of Timber Ridge. Cooperative private-public efforts west of Dowd Junction could go a long way as well: It’s hard to imagine where we would be without Miller Ranch. Closer to home, the Vail InDeed initiative has shown that people want to keep their families in Vail when given the chance. I commit to work for a permanent source of funding for Vail InDeed allowing us to take advantage of better pricing in the real estate cycle shifts.

Transportation: This is a broad topic, ranging from ease of access for our guests to efficient choices for locals, both resulting in less need for cars and parking. In-town solutions should take into account the pedestrian and bus options that set us apart from other resort towns. Valley-wide transit participation is essential to allow proper staffing in town. We need to make it a more functional choice for everyone: increasing riders equals less demand for parking.

Planning: The time is now to plan for Vail 2040. The current civic center planning and a future West Vail master plan will be critical components. One of our guiding principles needs to be quality over quantity as we move forward. That said, continuing to be fiscally responsible as evidenced by our current reserves must be a priority.

Vail Resorts: The present relationship as we see it through the recently created PrimaVail initiative is promising — the Vail guest experience should be seamless. We have a lot to be proud of, on and off Vail Mountain, and we can’t lose sight of the competition that Vail faces. Successful cooperation, both fiscally and operationally, is vital to maintaining the pride our residents, business owners and our guests have in the fact that it all started here.

Environment: We should assess the current situation and wildlife trends to determine how and what projects we can get to work on quickly to preserve and enhance our valued wildlife. Once we identify meaningful goals for our wildlife and ecosystems, we can become more proactive as a community.

A lot has been said about those that first built the ski mountain and the town that followed, rightly so. Those days had a sense of adventure and community that can be part of our lives today. Together we can take that dream forward and continue to be the mountain community we all love.

Please vote for me on Nov. 5.

Pete Seibert

Vail