Letter: Why I’m running for reelection to Avon Town Council

Why am I running for another four years on the Avon Town Council?

I have been lucky to call Avon home for over 15 years. Through the years I have been involved in a variety of citizen committees, coalitions, events, and local organizations. My background is in architecture and construction, and I served eight years on the Avon Planning & Zoning Commission, four as chairperson, before having the honor of stepping up to the Avon Town Council.

In the past 12 years, each decision has been driven by a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to foster positive change. My experiences have fueled my commitment to thoughtfully develop attainable housing goals while encouraging developers to create projects that align with Avon’s unique character.

For me, moving forward, strengthening the Mi Casa program is a priority. And I want to build new housing affordably, with minimal debt.

I care deeply about people and the community. I care about locals staying local, and that everyone should have the opportunity to live, work, and play here without needing to travel long distances. And that each resident should be able to grow in this community, raise a family, succeed in their careers, and age with excitement, with programs and events that sustain each step in life.

Support Local Journalism Donate



I want to continue supporting, encouraging, and uplifting our diverse group of residents in Avon. Helping foster equality and promoting inclusion in all aspects of our community. I want to continue the open dialogue with the younger demographic and continue to collaborate with other elected officials across our county and state.

I also care passionately about preserving our rivers, protecting our winters, safeguarding our local environment, and so much more.

Norman Foster said: “As an architect you design for the present, with an awareness of the past, for a future which is essentially unknown.”

I believe this philosophy also applies in civic government. There are so many important issues challenging us locally and globally, and I want to continue to be a part of the solution.

Thank you to everyone for your past and continued support.

Lindsay L. Hardy, Town Council member

Avon