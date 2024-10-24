Letter: Why I’m running for Avon Town Council

Avon has been my home since 1995. In my 29 years here, I have watched the town grow from “the town at the entrance to Beaver Creek” to a destination of its own.

In my 29 years here, we have probably crossed paths. I have been the owner-operator of Direct First Aid. I provide first aid and safety supplies for businesses. I owned Rocky Mountain Carriage Co. giving rides for tourists and wedding parties for nine years with the giant draft horses and St. Bernard dogs mascots. I was the founding president of Radio Free Minturn. I have been and am still heavily invested and interested in our quality of life and the success of our residents.

In my second term now as a member of the Avon Planning and Zoning Committee and chairman of the Avon Health and Recreation Committee, I feel as if I am ready to take on the position of Town Council member and use my experiences to help guide us into the future.

I would like to see our town become a leading recreational destination for outdoor sporting events as well as a draw for music and theater in the park.

Another goal is to help create a better framework that connects government and private enterprises to solve the housing crisis that is affecting most mountain communities.

By electing me to the Avon Town Council, you will be helping build strong, collaborative connections to address the challenging issues that Avon faces.

I am looking forward to serving the town of Avon, and you, the residents of our great town.

Kevin Hyatt

Avon