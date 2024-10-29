Letter: Why I’m running for reelection

I am running for reelection as Eagle County commissioner. Here’s why…

Along with my fellow commissioners, we have focused on three things: Supporting our workforce, creating a resilient economy, and protecting our mountain ecosystem.

In my time as commissioner, we have preserved or created nearly 1,000 housing units for our workforce and families through public/private partnerships and creative collaboration with town governments. We’ve sustained and grown our child care workforce to ensure more available child care. We’ve helped expand the reach of partners like SpeakUp ReachOut and Vail Behavioral Health to address the crisis of suicide and despair.

We’ve transitioned the EcoTransit department to the new Core Transit with expanded and free service. We’ve added two low-cost carriers (Alaska and Frontier) to better serve locals at the airport, and we are working on a new international terminal to allow direct flights in and out of the country.

For our environment and our economy, we’ve incentivized electric service in our latest building codes and updated our Exterior Energy Offset program. We are converting county facilities to all-electric energy and are converting our main Eagle campus to geothermal heating and cooling. We are protecting West Slope water from Front Range diversion by investing in water rights on the Colorado River. And we’re helping to protect wildlife by investing in safe passages on the critical Vail Pass corridor.

I believe all our work is to support our workers and families. People are the point of our economy, not the other way around. Our policies and programs are not charity. Improving people’s lives through suitable housing, improved health, enriching education, a healthy environment, and effective mobility ultimately creates valuable customers for our businesses and strong leaders for our community.

I am running for reelection because I am passionate about the work of elevating our workforce, renewing our environment, and building a people-centered economy, and it has been my honor to serve the residents of Eagle County.

I ask for your vote to continue that work for a better Eagle County for all.

Matt Scherr, Eagle County commissioner

Minturn