Letter: Why I’m running for school board

I am running for Eagle County School Board District G. I am excited by the outpouring support from the Eagle County community who recognizes change is badly needed. I moved to Edwards to escape the detrimental decline of the school district my family was living in.

Over time, I have found the same problems infiltrating the schools here and believe it is time to use my experience in both the private and public education system as well as the myriad curriculum programs such as International Baccalaureate, AP, Concurrent Enrollment, and Common Core to name a few. I pledge to address the problems and advocate for solutions. My main focus will be to ensure that the curriculum is focused on providing balanced education with the aim of preparing our students for the competitive world they will need to function in.

My background is in financial markets providing real time news to the trading industry. I currently own a construction consulting company based in Edwards. My three sons have all graduated and are creating lives for themselves. At this stage of life, I have the time, the experience and the passion to pay it forward. It’s time for our voices to be heard and acted on. Thank you for your support. Remember ballots are mailed October 8!

Susan (Susie) Cunningham

Edwards