Letter: Why I’m voting for Don Coram

I will be voting for Don Coram for Congressional Representative of District 3 in the Republican primary. I recently changed my party affiliation to unaffiliated in order to cast my primary ballot for Coram. I may not agree with Coram on all specific issues, but I believe he could represent our congressional district with the dignity and respect becoming of the office.

Of the two candidates, only Coram says he will be willing to work with both parties if elected and would work to find common-sense solutions to the problems confronting our country. Of the two candidates, only Coram has indicated he believes the results of the last presidential election and has said the attack on the Capital on Jan. 6, 2020, was a stain on our nation’s history.

While Mr. Coram has said he supports Second Amendment rights and the rights of law-abiding citizens to own firearms, he has said he will work toward finding meaningful reforms that will help stop the tragedies that are all too familiar in our country. He is the only Republican candidate who has not posed with family members while holding semi-automatic assault rifles.

I encourage other unaffiliated voters and Republicans to cast their primary ballot for Don Coram, the congressional candidate interested in common-sense solutions and compromise rather than grandstanding and fundraising.

Rob Washington

Grand Junction