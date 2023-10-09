Letter: Why is it so hard?

You’re probably thinking, what is he talking about that is so hard?

Is he talking about raising kids? Picking up after your dog? Driving in the roundabout? Finding an affordable place to live? Hiking a 14er? Using my blinker? Merging onto the highway faster than 43 miles an hour? Traveling in the right lane? So many possibilities …

So this one’s going to be pretty easy: Why is it so hard to stay on the trail? I’ve been here for quite some time. The trails used to be singletrack hiking trails. It seemed as though people would stop and move over for another hiker, lessening the impact on the trail. Now, it seems like everybody’s in such a hurry, they just move over and create a new trail.

Small beautiful pathways through the forest have now become two-lane roads. Trails exist where there was not a trail.

I’m guilty of this as well. I’m trying to bring awareness to myself and others to take a moment to stop for the other person, pass, and lessen the impact on our trails. If you’re dying to build a trail, volunteer for one of the trail organizations in the area. That’s my two cents today.

Joe Shankland

Edwards