Letter: Why isn’t I-70 fully lit?

Could you please advise why neither CDOT or the town of Vail cannot have all highway lights operating at both entrances and exits of West Vail, Dowd Junction, etc. as it is extremely dangerous — especially on a snowy night not to be able to see the exits and roadway clearly.

The lights exist, and I’m wondering why it isn’t possible to keep them fully operational to avoid creating extremely hazardous nighttime driving situations.

Lawrence Steiner

Vail