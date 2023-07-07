Letter: Why not a state park at Sweetwater Lake?

Have you seen the yard signs stating “No State Park at Sweetwater Lake” and wondered why not?

Tourists and locals have played at scenic Sweetwater Lake for over 100 years. But it is a poor location for a state park. The community is worried about the impact on the environment. Visitors enjoy viewing a variety of wildlife and flowers. But if too many visitors come all at once, the wildlife will leave.

Developing a park can damage the ecosystem. We fear impacts on calving elk, soaring peregrines and vulnerable pinyon jays. We fear diminished fragile plant life such as the bearded penstemon and mountain willow. We foresee damage to migration patterns, loss of habitat, and increased stress on animals due to decisions from the very entities who are tasked to protect them.

Observable impacts at other parks include more human/wildlife interactions, clogged roads, overused trails, more searches and rescues, excess human waste, etc. We fear that labeling Sweetwater as a state park, building up the infrastructure, and adding RV pads to attract more visitors, would bring similar problems to Sweetwater Lake.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s preliminary plans for Sweetwater show a significant level of increased development. And state parks are highly marketed, potentially bringing in large crowds. The promotional onslaught will place a consumer target on the lake and nearby wetlands.

Sweetwater residents asked CPW if they could manage the area as something different than a state park. Perhaps a state wildlife area or a state historical area, still open to the public but with lower visitor numbers. Could they keep the primitive campground small and not add RV hookups? So far the answer has been “No.”

Both for the wildlife and for those who love them, we are opposed to a State Park at Sweetwater Lake.

Larry Mabry

Gypsum