Reading your piece about investigations into local police officers in Vail, one question comes to mind: Why so many bad apples?

Back when I lived and worked in Vail (1977-1980), the local top cop was a buddy and an honorable fellow. He even covered for me when my errant golf shot — teed up on a snowball in mid-winter after a long dinner — shattered a window across the fairway of the first hole at EagleVail.

Adam Shaw

Poisy, France