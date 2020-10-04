Letter: Why the signs? | VailDaily.com
Letter: Why the signs?

Stealing or defacing political signs is about as dumb as thinking any of them will change anyone’s mind anyway. Grow up.

Carolyn Swanepoel
EagleVail

