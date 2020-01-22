Letter: Why we continue to march

I organized the Vail Women’s March last week in the hope that it would not be necessary to march again in 2021. Like many women, I am weary of waking each day to terrible headlines and vacuous tweets. I long for the days when politics was boring and the stability of our country was taken for granted. It would be so easy to simply turn off the news and give up. It’s hard to keep believing that one can make a difference when all the structures and values that we naïvely thought were immutable are crumbling before our eyes.

So I was heartened and grateful to see how many of my Vail Valley neighbors were willing to give up a Saturday morning to bundle up in the dead of winter to chant their belief that we are a better country than our current leaders demonstrate. Despite the never-ending parade of dispiriting news and the resulting crisis fatigue, we continue to believe in the rule of law, in the equality of opportunity for all, in the need for protection from bullets, cages, predators and bigots, and in the role of America as the beacon of hope for the world.

I want to express my profound gratitude for all of those who participated in the March in person or in spirit. In the words of Jenny Singer, a writer for Glamour (yes, women do still read Glamour), “Marching is often less like protesting … and more like praying … Marching isn’t a replacement for other forms of activism; it’s fuel for them.” We participants hope that the 2020 Women’s March will be the fuel that motivates others to march, to donate, to register, to contact their representatives and especially to vote. Please don’t make us march again in 2021.

Bobbie Ruh

Edwards