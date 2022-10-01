Letter: Why we’re voting for regional transportation authority

We are voting “yes” to the regional transportation authority on the ballot in November. Getting around Eagle County is more challenging, and when added to the housing crisis and the cost of gas and parking, it is time to improve our regional transportation system to meet the current and future needs of our workforce and community.

Long-term, regional planning is one of the primary reasons that the local governments, private sector and nonprofit partners have worked to establish the regional transportation authority. Improvement in the public transportation downvalley will allow the workforce to purchase homes for a lower cost in Eagle, Gypsum and Dotsero and still take reliable public transportation to and from work!

We have witnessed during the past three years many workers leaving Eagle County because they cannot afford to purchase homes throughout the valley. We believe attainable workforce housing and regional transportation are inexorably linked and without an efficient RTA the housing crisis will not be resolved. The No. 1 one priority for Eagle County has been workforce housing for the past five years followed closely by efficient transportation. As the co-chair of the Eagle County Housing Task Force, I feel that both local residents and tourists will benefit greatly from the RTA and this will contribute greatly to our housing crisis. The ECOHTF supports the RTA and encourages you to vote yes on the November ballot.



Robert Lipnick, Michael Hazard, Chris Romer, Elyse Howard, Esgar Acosta, Greg Moffet, Jason Cowles, Kristin Williams, Michael Glass, Mick Daly, Scot Hunn, Steve Spessard, Tracy Walters

Eagle County Housing Task Force