Letter: Why you should vote in Eagle River Water and Sanitation District election

The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District is holding a polling place election for three open board seats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. I am currently running to retain my seat in District 2. Two other board seats are also up for grabs. All directors are elected at large, meaning all eligible voters can vote for one candidate in each of the three districts. This is a very important election for the district. With all the concerns about climate change, decreasing water supplies, new regulatory requirements and aging infrastructure, the next few years will be critical for the district as it works to meet the needs of the community.

I am running unopposed for my seat in District 2 and would appreciate your vote.

I want to recommend that you consider voting for Bob Warner who is the incumbent in District 6. In my opinion, his experience and contributions on the board will be critical to the assuring district’s ability to meet its mission to provide clean, safe and reliable drinking water and to return clean, treated wastewater to the local rivers to preserve their health and vibrancy in the future.

Any registered voter who resides in the district or any registered Colorado voter who owns personal or real property in the district is eligible to vote. The approximate district boundaries extend from East Vail to Edwards, including the Wolcott area.

Eligible voters can vote in two ways. You can vote in person on May 2 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following polling places:

Support Local Journalism Donate



ERWSD Offices (846 Forest Road in Vail)

The EagleVail Pavilion

The Edwards Fieldhouse.

You can also vote early by absentee ballot. You’ll need to apply for an absentee ballot. Go to ERWSD.org and then to the “News” tab. The completed form can be hand delivered to 846 Forest Road in Vail, or can be scanned and emailed to the address on the form (info@erwsd.org ). An absentee ballot will be mailed to you.

I want to encourage you to vote in this important election and to re-elect both Bob Warner and myself.

Dick Cleveland

Vail