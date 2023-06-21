Letter: Wild assessed valuation

Our Eagle County Assessor has stated that the county-wide real estate assessed valuation has increased by 63% for 2023. My home valuation in the Wolcott area increased by 75%. Clearly, the system is not working and needs to be fixed. There needs to be a limit to the wild swings of valuation caused by unusual circumstances caused by wealthy individuals paying ridiculous prices to flee the city for the Colorado mountain areas.

Since Eagle County is “deBruced,” meaning government entities can keep excess revenue collected beyond growth and inflation, the various entities listed on your tax notice can choose to significantly increase revenue without a vote of the taxpayer. This windfall results from the substantial valuation increase in each district.

How to fix it? I suggest the State restrict reappraisals of existing unsold property to no more than a 20% change every two years (up or down) to soften taxpayers’ sticker shock when they get their tax notice the next year. This would soften the wild gyrations we’re experiencing now.

Perhaps our state representative could offer such an amendment to the State tax law.

Dave Mott

Support Local Journalism Donate



Wolcott