Letter: Wildlife passage for the bighorn sheep
On Sept. 6, 2022, the Vail Daily reported a campaign for wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in Summit County. I might suggest a wildlife safe passage over I-70 at Booth Heights. It would serve in securing the safety of wildlife and motorists. I realize a project of this magnitude requires funding and careful planning, but it would stand as a testament to our caring and positive public planning for the protection and preservation of the indigenous wildlife in our growing communities.
Joey Wallenstein
Cordillera