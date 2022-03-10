Letter: Willing to pay more at the pump

The atrocities in the Ukraine are unthinkable. I am in 100% agreement with the United States, NATO, the European Union and the rest of the free world with their sanctions and whatever is necessary, short of World War III, to make Putin pay.

I do feel for the Russian people, but not a fraction as much as I do for the Ukrainians. I am also happy that we have decided to no longer import Russian oil . It is about time — let Putin eat his oil and gas. I also applaud the U.S. companies that have decided to no longer do business in Russia.

There is, however, something I don’t understand. We have just decided to stop importing Russian oil, so why has the price of gas already gone up? The U.S. oil companies decreased the production of oil/ gasoline during the pandemic, when there was decreased demand. Are the oil companies taking advantage of the consumers and price gouging? I worry that’s the case. If so, they should be investigated. And held accountable.

I am willing to pay more at the pump. It is a small price to pay, but I do not want the U.S. oil companies to take advantage of the world’s tragedies and the American consumers.

Stephen Gordon

Eagle