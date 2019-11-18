Letter: Win the lottery lately?

You know the feeling right? You go to your post office box and you get a key instead of the dreaded yellow slip … a package is waiting in a parcel locker! You feel like you just won the lottery! I will be on my way in record time purchase in hand, mail collected.

Too many times, especially during the holiday season, waiting in long lines to retrieve a package is the norm. Last year the lines I encountered were as long as 50 minutes. I saw on more than one occasion people just give up because their lunch hour was coming to an end. I rarely encountered angry people probably because the sentiment was that we were in this thing together and we knew that those who are employed by USPS are doing the best that they can.

I understand at the Eagle Post Office there are 300 parcel lockers and only 30 percent are available at any given time. Packages sit unclaimed for long periods taking up precious space. Please, out of thoughtfulness for your neighbors, pick up your packages as soon as they are available. If you are planning a trip, have your mail and packages held so they don’t take up extra lockers. These are a couple of things we can do to help move things along. Let’s make this next holiday season full of joy instead of dread!

Melanie Weisman

Eagle