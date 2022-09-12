Letter: Wissot has it wrong

I am responding to Jay Wissot’s opinion to not prosecute Donald Trump. His comparison to Richard Nixon is comparing apples to oranges. Ex-President Nixon’s crime was against a political party, breaking into the Democratic headquarters, and then lying about it. Ex-President Trump’s crime was stealing classified top secret documents from the United States government, ignoring a subpoena, failing to return what he stole, and then lying about it.

One act was to impact an election, the other potentially impacts our national security, and the security of our allies, and damages our national credibility worldwide.

Nixon resigned in disgrace, Trump must be held accountable. We can all be assured if he is not held accountable, he or someone else will do it again.

Stephen Gordon

Eagle