Letter: Wissot should re-evaluate his own set of biases

I have been a part time resident of The Vail Valley for almost 30 years. After reading the recent opinion piece by Mr. Jay Wissot, I felt compelled to respond. The theme of his op-ed was hate. He starts by opining what it must feel like to wake up each day feeling hatred for groups deemed inferior. I of course denounce hatred of all kinds.

However, I find Mr. Wissot’s characterization that “almost 90% of the white Republican Party“ provides a safe haven for racists contemptible, offensive and reprehensible. His misinformed comments tell me he is a hater of those with differing opinions. He should take the time to re-evaluate his own set of biases.

Susan Joffe

Beaver Creek