Letter: With victory comes responsibility for pro-life conservatives

Congratulations to our pro-life conservative friends. You have fought long and hard to overturn Roe v. Wade. You truly believe that all human life must be protected regardless of viability or the circumstances of conception. You have legitimate reasons for your beliefs, as do those who believe that a woman should have autonomy over her body and the ability to make these most personal and private decisions.

Thanks to the recent Dobbs ruling by the United States Supreme Court, states now have the legislative ability to force women to give birth to children that were conceived due to rape and incest , and/or may be born into poverty, addiction, severe disability, or other tragic circumstances. Low-income women will be most affected . What will these states do to ensure that, as much as possible, the outcomes of these forced births are positive for the children and their mothers?

Will they spend the necessary money to support women who otherwise might have chosen abortion — providing them with free pregnancy and maternal health care, and free contraception to prevent unwanted pregnancy? Will these states now provide free pediatric health care, including care for disabled children? How about mandatory sex education starting in middle schools to teach teens about contraception in order to avoid teen pregnancy? Will they pass legislation mandating parent education for the fathers-to-be so they can learn how to be responsible for their children?

I can hear our pro-life conservative friends responding: “I’ve got my own problems, I can’t afford gas, food, etc. due to inflation. Taxes are too high as it is. We can’t spend more money to support poor women who should not have gotten pregnant, to begin with. It’s not our responsibility.”

Well, folks, I argue that these women and their children have become your responsibility. What are you going to do now to help support women through an unwanted pregnancy, and support the children they are forced to give birth to? With victory comes responsibility.

I am thankful to be living in Colorado, where our state government takes its responsibility to its citizens seriously. I am thankful we are still able to provide reproductive choices to women without mandating what those choices can or cannot be. For those of you who are concerned/upset/outraged over the Dobbs ruling, please support the Cobalt Abortion Fund and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains to help do our part to support women from forced birth states access to safe and legal abortions.

Laurie Lawrence

Rifle