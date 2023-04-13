Letter: Wolves aren’t the only problem

When the wolves eat all the cattle and the ranchers go out of business, what’s going to happen to the land, another Haymeadow or big development like along Highway 6? Open space will be a thing of the past. When the towns and county OK all this development, do they include RV and boat storages?

Everybody who lives in cluster housing or HOAs wants and will have a boat or an RV so they can camp on all our BLM land and national forests to enjoy some freedom from close neighbors. If the town and county aren’t requiring this, it’s a big mistake, and if they do, there goes a whole bunch more of open space. Eagle County is running out of private land and a whole lot of people don’t know it.

Corky Fitzsimmons

Gypsum