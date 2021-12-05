Letter: Women deserve the right to control their own body

I have read with disgust the column from Michael Kaddatz about Roe v. Wade. The issue (which he ignores) has to do with a woman’s right to control her own body and make decisions she deems correct for her. Kaddatz claims to advocate for the right to life. He is absolutely entitled to his beliefs, but his beliefs should not encroach on the beliefs of others.

All too often the right is quick to deny food, shelter and even medical care to those in need, including children. Where is their right to the these essentials for life?

The new mantra of the right is “my body my choice” regarding masks and vaccination (which have been shown to protect the greater public). Why shouldn’t women have the same choice to control their bodies?

If the Right to Life coalition doesn’t feel abortion is correct, then don’t have one. They need to stop forcing their views on others.

Dr. Stephen Gordon

Eagle