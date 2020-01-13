Letter: Won’t someone think of the sheep?

On Jan. 9, the front page of the Vail Daily had an article about keeping the (bighorn) sheep safe. Apparently, the Colorado Department of Transportation is getting our sheep hooked on what the kids are calling MgCl2. I mean, come on! Don’t the sheep have enough problems with the proposed workforce housing, wildfires, tourists, and unvaccinated lambs that spread disease?!

The Vail Town Council had a bunch of different ideas to kick the sheep off their addiction from salt licks to wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube men. But one thing they didn’t list — stop de-icing! Do we really need our roads to be dry all the time? I say, stop plowing and see who really wants to go skiing, or go to work or the hospital. Or better yet, the paper said there were only 50 or so of the sheep left. Did you know that a lamb roast can feed 45 people?!

Now, now, just hear me out. The taste of Vail is in April, but we bump that up a few months, have all the valleys restaurants participate, invite some wineries to come with their libations — I’m telling you, this could be bigger than the Mike The Headless Chicken Festival in Fruita! Think about it.

Mike Spaid

Avon