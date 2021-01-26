Letter: Woodsy the Owl isn’t scary

My name is Leah Schreiner. I like the owl in Eagle Town Park. I don’t think the owl is scary. I don’t think it scares too many other people. Also, the owl has a name and it is Woodsy the Owl. And also, Woodsy comes out every year and I like to warm up by him, especially when it is cold. He also reminds me of the real owl that lives in the tree near the park. And that’s why I hope Woodsy keeps coming home each winter to where he belongs.

Leah Schreiner, age 9

Eagle