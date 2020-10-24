Letter: Wooley for commissioner

Eagle County needs balance and a fresh perspective on the board of commissioners. Jennifer Woolley will respect voters’ decisions on ballot issues and will exercise fiscal restraint with taxpayer dollars. She will work to improve communications and interactions with the public and provide transparency in decision making. Jennifer has creative ideas for improving economic diversity and opportunities and safely re-opening our county using the latest in science and technology. A person of exceptional dedication and commitment, Jennifer is the right choice for Eagle County. Vote for Jennifer Woolley for commissioner.

Katherine Paison-Senn

Eagle