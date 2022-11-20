Letter: Words to live by from Dr. Charlie Tuft

The new ski season is upon us. I’m excited. I’m stoked — as it were! We’ve got early-season fresh snow and it’s exhilarating. Hopefully more coming. But — it reminds me of when we lost Dr. Charlie Tuft. He was my neighbor for years and a very, very decent man. The gentleman was a Mount Everest expedition physician but, more importantly, my friend.

He fixed me up when I busted my butt on Vail’s finest runs when I made errors and I never even asked him to do so. He just saw me taking out the trash in East Vail with deep tissue bruises and knew a newbie needed help (and guidance). I took it.

A fine man. I’ll never forget his impact on my life and the guidance he gave me. “Take it easy, go slow.”

He died on a cat track. As I remember, it was not his fault. I was on that run 20 minutes after he was. He was an expert, excellent skier. Fine form. I miss him. Vail’s best were on site.

This is a fun sport. Smiles for miles. Be aware of what is happening down the mountain. You never know how much someone will miss you when you’re gone. Real talk.

“Take it easy” — words to live by … Dr. Tuft.

Johnny Pohlmann

Vail and George Town, Cayman Islands