Letter: Workforce housing and Wolcott

I love the open fields of the Wolcott ranch land at the Interstate 70 exit. However, at some point, it will get developed as the county’s economy continues to grow and the workforce housing shortage becomes more acute. The fundamentals of Wolcott are quite attractive.

Quick access to Vail, Beaver Creek, and the Eagle County airport Over 150 acres of flat land under a single ownership Excellent water rights

The big hitch is that a new town would have to be developed from scratch, which takes big bucks and financial staying power.

Perhaps a consortium of our highly profitable real estate companies, Vail Resorts and Eagle County should come up with a plan to do just that, and take a big bite out of the housing problem instead of just nibbling around the edges. Shouldn’t those who prospered from our high-end recreation and real estate be a party to rebalancing the housing situation? There’s a great opportunity for leadership here.

Dave Mott

Wolcott