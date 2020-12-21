Letter: Would you want a gravel pit in your backyard?

My name is Emma Upton. I live in the Two Rivers community in Dotsero. I live here with my husband, daughter, and our pets. We like to enjoy the outdoors and we enjoy the quiet living here in Two Rivers.

Much of the reason we risked everything we had and moved here about a year and a half ago was because we wanted to live somewhere quiet and peaceful where we could enjoy nature simply by going out of our front door. The reason that I am writing is that myself and every neighbor that I have spoken to in our community is adamantly against the proposed gravel mine that would be put in very near our community.

This gravel pit would cause noise, interruptions to wildlife, and compromised air quality. Would you want to live near a gravel mine? Would you want your children to have to play near that? Would you want your way of life to be disrupted? Would you want the value of your home to be potentially negatively impacted in this way?

This gravel mine clearly did not take our community into consideration before proposing its location. Would you even propose to put this gravel mine here were our neighborhood to be Eagle Ranch instead of Two Rivers? Just because we cannot pay millions of dollars to live here does not mean that we don’t deserve the same consideration and quality of life. This gravel mine would be a detriment to the enjoyment of my home and recreational areas as well as the value of my home in the future. I implore you to take into consideration the people who live in Two Rivers and who work in our county and allow you to have a job and put a stop to the gravel mine efforts proposed to be placed near our home.

Emma Upton

Dotsero