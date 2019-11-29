Letter: Wrong project, wrong place, wrong time

Dear members of the town of Vail’s Design Review Board:

Do not give approval of this Booth Heights project for the following reasons:

It is too large for the site. It obstructs the natural visual effect of the entire hillside.

It will become a graveyard for the sheep herd if approved. These animals have nowhere else to go and will die slow, terrible deaths which include their unborn. This is not what nature intended. The nickname for the project is already, “The Graveyard.” Who would want to live there!

The project does not blend with the natural terrain. Rather, it is a huge rectangular group of buildings cut into the earth. It disturbs the natural terrain rather than blending into it.

Upon observing the project, it looks to be at odds with its surroundings.

The town has a responsibility to its citizens and its nature. The responsible thing to do in your capacity and approval process is to turn down the Booth Heights project. By doing so, you will know that you did the right thing.

The long-term effects of the approval or disapproval are staggering. Nature is the valley’s greatest resource. If the natural surroundings are destroyed bit by bit, we will have killed the goose that lays the golden eggs. The people who live here and visit the valley are here to recreate in the natural surroundings. More large projects add to the building mass that we are here to avoid.

We used to be a village, now a town and it is a particularly opportune time to stop the approval of Booth Heights. Please build on another site, not this one.

Sue Rychel

Vail