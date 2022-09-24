Letter: Yes for Eagle Valley Transit

Please join me in voting “YES for Eagle Valley Transit” at the ballot box this fall. Localized transit options in Vail, Avon and Beaver Creek work well but traveling between communities and from one end of the valley to the other should be easier and more efficient. Safe, reliable and affordable public transportation helps families access jobs and educational opportunities located outside their neighborhoods. This service is also critical for employers who depend on workers traveling from afar for the success of their businesses. Connected communities are resilient and vibrant communities.

Colorado mountain communities like ours have regional transportation authorities that address regional needs, like the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) and San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART). These voter-approved authorities provide additional transit options to get residents to work, school and recreational activities while reducing traffic, parking demands and emissions from cars. We shouldn’t be behind our neighbors — Eagle County should be a model community and a regional and national leader.

The goal of the Eagle Valley RTA is to support the workforce, economic and environmental goals of our region and our individual communities. Your “YES for Eagle Valley Transit” vote helps achieve this goal.

Maren Cerimele

Eagle