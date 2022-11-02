Letter: ‘Yes’ for transportation authority

For many years businesses, schools and local governments in the Eagle Valley have discussed the serious need for improved public transportation. Now is our chance. Each year there are more cars on the road and more demand for parking spaces. We’ll be much better off creating a new regional transportation authority with a small increase in sales tax than spending money and using lands to build more parking spaces and expensive parking structures.

Most of the new sales tax will be generated from visitors. All of us who need to commute up and down the valley for work, errands, and recreation will benefit from more frequent affordable and fare-free transit. Please join me in voting “yes” for the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority.

Kim Langmaid, Mayor, Town of Vail

Vail