Letter: “Yes” on 5A and 5B

Vote “yes” for 5A and 5B this election. As a teacher in this valley going on 10 years, I have appreciated the overall support for our mill and bond issues. With these passing, I have seen salaries increase, employee housing built and a more financially stable school district than when I arrived in 2014.

With this local support, we have been able to work around some of the state’s level of hand-tying to retain teachers like myself and my wife as well as countless others who would have left without it. However, some issues still remain that mostly rely on the state level of funding, which include the revolving door of teachers, lack of housing, and a shortage of guest teachers and reading and math specialists, but if we can continue to support these issues locally, then we can help balance out this lack of funding. Throughout this election season, please stay informed about our ballot issues by checking out YESForECSD.com , and once again thank you for not only supporting teachers in Eagle County but more importantly supporting the students in your schools and the future of our community.

Andrew Jones

Eagle County Education Association Secretary