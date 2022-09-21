Letter: Yes to Eagle Valley Transit

As a mother and a teacher, it has always been important for me to forecast a problem before conflict arises for a more successful outcome for my children and my students. I am sure that this resonates with most of you reading this. We need to enhance our transit system so that it will continue to help our growing community get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation and other community services safely and efficiently.

More energy-efficient buses with additional more frequent stops will allow for more of us to invest in our valley-wide transit system that will support the locally-owned small businesses and visitors that contribute to our region’s economy and tax base. Improved regional transportation will promote the livability, sustainability, and economic vitality of Eagle County.

Our world and environment are changing so fast due to many factors. So, let’s be good role models and act now to be part of a solution that will build the infrastructure for our kids and community before it becomes a major problem. I hope you join me in voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit in November.

Christy Beidel

Avon