Letter: You are brave, strong and mighty

I just wanted to say thank you to SpeakUp ReachOut for bringing “This is My Brave — The Show” to the Riverwalk Theater last week.

The performances were heartfelt and passionate. We cried, we laughed and we were inspired. As a survivor of suicide loss, I am a strong believer that vocalizing our struggles certainly outweighs the alternatives. I concur with the sentiment that storytelling can save lives.

There are so many people involved in this project, but I want to give a special shout-out to Erin, Travis, Kyle, Karie, Dani, Alex, Sherry, Sean, Myki, Sarah and Chris! You are brave. You are strong. You are mighty. Bravo!! Keep going. Tomorrow needs you!

Kari Meskin

Silt