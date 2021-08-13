Letter: You call that affordable housing?

After reading the article about the Talon Flats project being of schedule, I couldn’t help but laugh. My team wanted to develop housing that meets the community’s needs, accessibility and affordability. But $1,620 for one bedroom, $2,150 for two bedrooms? Give me a break!

Maybe these developers should stay up in Vail! Affordability in Eagle should Be $800 to $900 for one bedroom, $1,400 or $1,500 for two bedrooms. I completely understand the housing shortage, but to imply this is affordable is a joke.

Terry Conklin

Eagle