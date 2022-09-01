Letter: You can make a difference

With so much political noise out there, it is often difficult to understand what is real and what is not. We are constantly bombarded with decisions and challenges in our nation, in our state, and in our community. It’s often hard to know what we can do to effect positive change — even if one sees a great need, how can we work together to make change?

Since 2013, the Family Leadership Training Institute has been enabling leaders to do just that — take a great idea and shape it into reality.

FLTI is a 20-week course that brings community engagement to a personal level. With topics that include public speaking, using media to promote your idea, finance, local and state government, and problem-solving, FLTI is a comprehensive leadership training course that has the capacity to change lives.

Produced and presented by Colorado State University Extension in Eagle County, Early Childhood Partners, and other local partners, FLTI goes a huge step further than traditional leadership programs; each session is accompanied by local leaders who present their perspectives and offer contact information to assist participants in making their ideas come to life. Connections are made and networks are built, which sometimes change the face of Eagle County.

As a 2016 graduate of this program, I strongly encourage you to seek more information and consider applying at http://bit.ly/FLTIApp for this free program. Visit https://fltiofcolorado.colostate.edu/ for more information, or call your CSU Extension office at 970-328-8632.

Marc Wentworth

Edwards