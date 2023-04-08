Letter: You have a part to play in the fate of the planet

“What we do in the next few years will determine our fate for millennia.” That choice is set forth in the report published on April 3 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, assembled by the world’s foremost climate experts and approved by all the world’s governments.

Unfortunately, most of the world is run by corporations, banks, and fossil fuel companies, who think they know more than the experts and put money and wishful thinking before the fate of their descendants.

So, what can an individual do? Step out of your comfort zone once in a while.

Look up the major fossil fuel-supporting banks, and if yours is one, change your bank and tell them why. (Yes, I did.) Thousands of people doing the same have an impact. If you are an investor, use your voice at board meetings or by which board members you vote for. Check what impact the food you eat makes. Prices for organic food have come way down, but sometimes where your food comes from is even more important. Think transportation. Contact your national and state representatives. Think about solar heating. Support Eagle County’s fight against the Uinta oil train. Cut your plastic use!

I don’t know who first said, “Think about what you can do rather than what you can’t,” but when it comes to this world-shattering climate crisis, those are good words.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle