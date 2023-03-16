Letter: You really want my input on Cottonwood Pass?

Got a card in the mail from the county wanting input from the public on Cottonwood Pass, but have no funds yet. Are they just trying to act like they’re really going to do something? They built Interstate 70, the tunnel, Vail Pass, and Glenwood Canyon without my input. I think building Cottonwood Pass would be easier than building a playground compared to what they did. It should be one of the top priorities, if not for public safety, then maybe for military reasons.

I think I’ll be sitting here two years from now listening to why they can’t do it. What’s your bet?

Corky Fitzsimmons

Gypsum