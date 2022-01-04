Letter: Your voice, your priorities in the session ahead

Currently, the state Capitol is quiet as we gear up for the upcoming session. But in a little over a week, the halls will be filled with legislators, citizens and state employees working hard as the 2022 legislative session convenes in mid-January.

Over the past few months, I have thoughtfully listened to the stories, thoughts, and concerns of constituents and residents. The Western Slope and High Country have made it clear: We need to work on housing, we need to save people money, we have to make sure folks can be healthy physically and mentally, and that the future of water is the future of the state. Additionally, it is well past time to work better with our partners, The Tribes, and treat them with priority and respect.

With the session starting next week, I am working with my colleagues, Republican and Democratic, to write legislation that will serve the needs of as many Colorado residents as possible and address their concerns. I am working on protecting Colorado’s environment, making sure our air is safe to breathe, and improving citizen access to the government. I pledge to continue to run bipartisan bills that find common ground, not just make a partisan statement.

As our state’s population continues to grow, so does our need for protection of our resources. Drought has severely affected available water in Colorado’s rivers and our water rights should belong to those who live in state and need it the most, not out-of-state investors. I’m drafting legislation that will scrutinize out-of-state investors profiting off our water and instead secure its rights for people like farmers and ranchers who rely on it for their livelihood.

As my time as state senator for District 5 and as senate president pro tempore approaches the end, I aim to make this session as impactful as possible. Our lives are changing and we need to make sure the government is setting us up for a new normal. As the hallways of the Capitol fill with discussion and debate, I’ll make sure the voice of our communities breaks through.

Kerry Donovan

Vail