Letter: You’re either part of the problem or the solution

In reference to John Forester‘s letter to the editor about experiences on Vail and the observation that the Vail ski safety program is inadequate. We can argue the issues of crowds, Epic passes, day passes, and positioning of yellow jackets, red jackets and any other employee that is supposedly responsible for controlling the actions of others. However those conversations can’t be had until you acknowledge the 800-pound gorilla in the room.

There has been a continued degradation of behavior on the all mountains. Many folks intentionally or unintentionally have the belief that they have no personal responsibility for their poor decisions and actions once they clip in and ride or ski. If there is a failure, it is a lack of personal accountability for not being aware that your actions on the mountain are governed by common decency and the law: The Colorado Ski Safety Act.

Specific personal responsibilities are summed up in “The Code.” That’s not some catchy list created by mountain operators, it is a clear list of specific responsibilities you will adhere to when skiing or riding. You can bash the respective mountain management or employees, but not before you acknowledge each skier and rider is part of the problem or solution.

If there is any confusion on peoples’ part that they aren’t accountable for bad decisions and bad behavior on the mountain, let me correct your misguided understanding of personal responsibility. You are liable for your actions — always. So stop being a jerk, ski and ride within your abilities, and remember your not the only person in the mountain.

Tom Priest

Minturn