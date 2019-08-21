Letter: Touring Europe with Pepi

One memory out of so many with Pepi, was our time together touring Europe seeking votes for Vail’s World Alpine Ski Championship bid in 1985.

Everywhere we traveled in Austria and Switzerland, people knew Pepi Gramshammer. And he was loved by everyone. To them, he was more than a famous ski racer; he was a transplant to America who had tasted success, but always referred to his humble beginning as a cheesemaker. His infectious smile while describing Vail’s vast skiing attributes made the campaigning fun.

We lobbied hard, but I’m convinced that the FIS (International Ski Federation) awarded the 1989 Championships to Vail because they knew Pepi and trusted his promises that we would make it special. And we did!

-John Horan-Kates