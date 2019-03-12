Letter: What about a wall for Avon?

Since the Hahnewald barn is valuable, and expensive to move, can we consider preserving 25 percent of it and hopefully spending less than 50 percent of the estimated cost to repurpose it? It is possible to foresee a beautiful feature wall inside a future events center. This wall would be primarily made of barn wood, and many historical pictures and documents could be placed upon and near it to honor Avon's pioneers. Save the wood. Make a wall. Use some fiscal responsibility. It might be possible to regain some trust from the citizens of Avon.

Marisa Sheehan

Avon