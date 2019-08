I came to know Pepi, Skeika and their family while serving as a Code Enforcement Officer with the Vail Police Department.



There was not a day that I saw Pepi when he did not have his famous smile. It was impossible not to smile in return. And to see Sheika speak about him was to see “Love”. She beamed.



I didn’t know Pepi as well as most but feel blessed that I did.



-Jeff Campbell