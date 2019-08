In big sorrow to hear from the passing of Pepi! He was a wonderful skier, entrepreneur, skiing legend, good sport and longtime friend!

I had some privileged ski runs with Pepi while in Vail as a Sun Valley ski instructor. Me and many colleagues from the ski business here in Austria will remember Pepi as a great skier that just “schussed” away…

— Franz Klimmer, Privatskischule Arlalpin