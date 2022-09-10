Lewis: A perfect storm

A perfect storm is defined as “a critical or disastrous situation created by a powerful concurrence of factors.” The perfect storm currently facing Americans includes high inflation, gas prices (lower now but still high), goods shortages, and frequent flight cancellations. I argue that these factors are the result of one single problem — a dramatic and unprecedented shortage of workers.

The data reflecting the current state of the job market is staggering. In the United States, we now have 11.2 million job openings. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: “If every unemployed person in the country found a job, we would still have 5.2 million open jobs.”

In Colorado, there is a shortage of 80,000 workers! This means that if every person wanting a job in Colorado got a job — there would still be 80,000 openings! Locally, we see stories almost every week of shops, restaurants, schools, businesses, and municipalities suffering from worker shortages.

Unfortunately, this storm was created by both Democrats and Republications. Further, each in their own way exacerbated the problem. On the Republican side, the overall impact of the “America First” policies during the Trump administration was reducing the unemployment levels from a “healthy” 4.8% to an unsustainable 3.5%. When unemployment spiked briefly during COVID-19, the Trump administration took further action, drastically curtailing immigration and all types of work Visas; J1 (exchange visitor) visas plummeted from 350,000 to 100,000; H1B (work) visas dropped from 192,00 to under 62,000.

As the economy roared back after COVID, the Biden administration put further fuel on the fire with generous COVID stimulus packages (which are, at least, partially to blame for 3.4 million workers “disappearing” from the workforce), the infrastructure bill (creating 15 million new jobs over 10 years) and the Inflation Reduction Act (expected to create 9 million jobs over the next 10 years).

Job creation is great when you have people looking for work but, when you don’t, the consequences are much like what we’re seeing in today’s economy: inflation, goods shortages, rising gas prices, and poor service levels.

There are only two levers to pull to address the worker shortage: reduce the number of job openings or increase the number of workers. Unfortunately, the Fed only has one tool in its belt to address this problem: the hammer of interest rate increases meant to slow the economy, likely into a significant recession, to align worker levels with job availability.

Government policies, however, can influence the other side of the equation, increasing workforce levels. The conundrum for me is why aren’t we doing more?

Both parties have been influenced, in completely different ways, to resist programs that would more aggressively add workers to the U.S. workforce. For the Republicans, Donald Trump successfully created a false narrative about an invasion of criminals on our southern border. He did such a good job labeling immigrants “rapists and criminals” that three-quarters of Republicans and even forty percent of Democrats have concerns about increased crime from both legal and illegal immigration. This is a completely false narrative. Research consistently shows that immigrants (including illegal immigrants) commit fewer crimes than the general population.

For the Democrats, their leaders argue that job shortages are a good thing (presumably because they believe this will lead to better pay), but this has been proven time and time again to also be wrong. Study after study shows that reducing visa programs, for example, did nothing to benefit U.S. natives. Also, inflation cost increases have far surpassed average pay increases. Today’s workers are actually worse off than they would have been if we had enough workers.

If we want our economy back on track, we need to accept the facts that immigrants will not cause a surge in crime or harm our existing workforce and dramatically increase our work visa programs. It would serve to help the U.S. avoid a deep recession while also helping more people find employment. A total win-win. Figuring out how to recruit some of the many workers who have opted out of the workforce would also be a big help.

There are only two endings to this current scenario. The Fed will either continue to increase interest rates in order to slow the economy and risk plunging the country into a deeper recession or we can add the workers needed to build a larger, stronger economy by allowing immigrants to be safely vetted and permitted to enter this country. In this case, both parties need to reflect on their pre-conceived, wildly inaccurate views, and do the right thing.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.