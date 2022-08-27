Lewis: A question of fairness

I grew up and spent my early career living in Colorado. Ultimately, I needed to move for work, first to Texas, then Massachusetts, and then California.

When I moved to California in 2007, I discovered that they had implemented a wild regulation called Proposition 13 for real estate taxes. Essentially Prop 13 cut property taxes to 1976 levels (for existing homeowners) and restricted tax increases to no more than 2% annually. It was touted as a way to allow people on fixed incomes to stay in their houses.

At its core, Prop 13 is not “fair.” It portends to help the little old lady stay in her home but also provides the same benefit to the other 90% that don’t need it. Home buyers from out-of-state or first-time home buyers are subjected to much higher property taxes, making it harder to purchase a home. There is no contemplation of income or “needs-based” assessment. A new homeowner can wind up paying five times or more in taxes than their neighbor even when their income is less than those paying the lower tax rate.

Prop 13 did not regulate spending, so local governments simply raised other taxes like sales taxes to get their revenue. All Prop 13 accomplished was to put in place a completely unfair tax scheme that benefitted long-term homeowners regardless of their ability to pay. It did not lower taxes one dime overall and most of the benefits still go to people who don’t need or deserve them.

As I read about the plan launched by the Biden administration this week to forgive more than $300 billion in student loan debt, my thoughts returned to the Prop 13 debacle. While this plan will undoubtedly make the current 43 million borrowers happy, I have three questions: Is it fair, is it really necessary, and will it fix the problem? Unfortunately, I think the answer to all of these questions is no.

The fairness question is pretty basic. If you take out a loan, should it be your responsibility to pay it back? Is it fair to penalize individuals that either saved for college (forgoing other spending) and those that worked before/during college? What about those who chose not to go to college and went directly into the workforce? Should their taxes pay for the college education of others?

I could go on and on. What about those who chose expensive colleges over in-state schools or those who obtain degrees in areas where there are minimal career opportunities?

On the topic of being necessary, I also have concerns. What about the rather high ($125,000) income cap? Decades ago when I graduated from college, I got a good-paying engineering job. I remember my student loan amount was basically the same as my first year’s salary. The question is — is someone out of college making $125,000 per year really facing economic hardship paying off a $10K student loan? Note that only 10 percent of all employed people make over $125,000/year so this is barely a restriction.

While I see the stories about people with massive debt and low-paying jobs, they fail to mention that President Obama put in place a program that limits repayment to 10% of discretionary income and provides a 20-year term after which the loan is forgiven. That seems pretty good to me. If it’s not good enough, why not tweak that plan?

On the third question, even the most liberal pundits agree that loan forgiveness will not fix the problem. In fact, many say it is likely to make it worse. We should be also concerned about how this policy influences future decisions. Will people take out more loans with the assumption that they will be forgiven? Will colleges continue to raise prices given this windfall of funding?

I think we need a much more programmatic approach. First, I would suggest that we focus support on educational programs where we have the most critical job needs. Paying for more people to get art history degrees doesn’t make sense if there are no jobs available. Second, people should know the rules up front so they can plan. Third, we should focus any benefits on schools that offer the best educational value.

While I admire the attempt to take on what is clearly an issue, I think they could have developed a plan that was more focused and fairer to all concerned, including those that will pay for it. I also believe that offering up a point-in-time “fix” without a more programmatic going-forward plan is akin to paying to put out a fire but not taking any steps to prevent future fires from happening.